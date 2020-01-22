Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alcoa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $20.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alcoa currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.75.

AA opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. Alcoa has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.61.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alcoa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,218,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,094,000 after buying an additional 296,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,409,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 522,612 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,128,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 664,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,117 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.