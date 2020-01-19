Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to Buy

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.50 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $21.50. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Alcoa from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America cut Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alcoa from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Gabelli cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

NYSE AA opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.72. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $31.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 197,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 131,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 195,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

