Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Short Interest Update

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,500 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 593,600 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 301,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other news, CEO Todd C. Brady purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $116,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 989.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $5.42 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund