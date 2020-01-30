Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Short Interest Up 19.2% in January

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.6 days. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ALEC opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83. Alector has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. Alector had a negative net margin of 378.57% and a negative return on equity of 58.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alector will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALEC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alector presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

In other news, insider Sabah Oney sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $103,223.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 595,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,920,268.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $25,497.85. Insiders sold a total of 1,398,842 shares of company stock valued at $26,442,435 in the last ninety days. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Alector during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Alector during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alector during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Alector by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Alector by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares in the last quarter. 50.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

