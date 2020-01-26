Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ALEC. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67. Alector has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. Alector had a negative return on equity of 58.27% and a negative net margin of 378.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Alector will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert King sold 7,500 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $115,950.00. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 954,100 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $17,669,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,382,175 shares of company stock valued at $26,024,575. 34.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Alector by 80.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Alector in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 212.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 32,076 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 178,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Alector during the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

