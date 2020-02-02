Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 26,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 440,545 shares.The stock last traded at $28.14 and had previously closed at $28.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of -10.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. Alector had a negative net margin of 378.57% and a negative return on equity of 58.27%. On average, analysts predict that Alector Inc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert King sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $115,950.00. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 954,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $17,669,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,398,842 shares of company stock worth $26,442,435 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the first quarter worth about $20,862,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alector by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,271,000 after acquiring an additional 43,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alector by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,470,000 after purchasing an additional 427,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alector by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 331,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Alector by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 178,111 shares during the period. 50.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

