ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.65. 35,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,924. ALERUS FINL COR/SH has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $24.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio