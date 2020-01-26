Alerus Finl Cp (ALRS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect Alerus Finl Cp to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $48.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.45 million.

Shares of NYSE ALRS opened at $21.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.43. Alerus Finl Cp has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alerus Finl Cp in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

About Alerus Finl Cp

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

Read More: Growth Stocks