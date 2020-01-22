Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ALEX opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.86. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.93 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a negative net margin of 28.41% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. Alexander & Baldwin’s revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

In other Alexander & Baldwin news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $139,923.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 294,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,517.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

