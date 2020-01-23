Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Given $360.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $360.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Alexander’s an industry rank of 173 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,067,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alexander’s by 331.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Alexander’s by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Alexander’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alexander’s by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. 34.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander’s stock traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $349.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,645. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $330.57 and its 200 day moving average is $348.35. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 12.91. Alexander’s has a 52-week low of $311.77 and a 52-week high of $394.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

