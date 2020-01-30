Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Short Interest Up 20.2% in January

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 28,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Alexander’s by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Alexander’s during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexander’s by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 237.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $334.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $332.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.93. Alexander’s has a fifty-two week low of $311.77 and a fifty-two week high of $394.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

