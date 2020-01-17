Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $153.00 to $155.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities traded as high as $163.72 and last traded at $162.71, with a volume of 269671 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.46.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,711,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,573 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,865,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,278,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,578,947,000 after purchasing an additional 414,930 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,745,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 555,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,411,000 after purchasing an additional 145,713 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($2.19). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

