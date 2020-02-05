Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a top pick rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.67.

Shares of ARE traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.79. The stock had a trading volume of 791,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,824. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 159.80, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $128.25 and a fifty-two week high of $169.05.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.98 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 9.29%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security National Bank raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 9,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Excalibur Management Corp bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

