Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Short Interest Update

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, an increase of 79.5% from the December 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXU. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Alexco Resource by 1,640.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 23,564 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alexco Resource by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 169,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Alexco Resource in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alexco Resource by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,232 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Alexco Resource by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexco Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of AXU opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. Alexco Resource has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.81.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 million.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

