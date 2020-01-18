Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexco Resource Corp. is a precious metals exploration company with a silver focus and a growing environmental services business. The Company conducts mineral exploration in Canada, primarily in Yukon, and performs reclamation and remediation services at mine sites using its rights to certain patents and the expertise acquired by its officers. “

AXU stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. 1,540,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,083. Alexco Resource has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.81.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXU. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 169,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 488.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 183,006 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 151,893 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 1,640.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 23,564 shares during the period.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

