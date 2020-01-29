Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $106.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $141.86.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALXN shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

