Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $9.51 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) – William Blair boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $9.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.44. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Shares of ALXN opened at $100.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

