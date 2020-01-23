Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals to and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.00.

Shares of ALXN traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,699. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 311,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,371 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 15,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 29,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 347.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,254,000 after acquiring an additional 398,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

