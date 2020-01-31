Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 10.65-10.85 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $10.65-$10.85 EPS.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $100.30 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $141.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

ALXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

