Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Price Target Raised to $131.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALXN. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals to and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.00.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,212. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.45 and its 200 day moving average is $110.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $141.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.32. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?

