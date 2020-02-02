Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.65-$10.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50-$5.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.51 billion.Alexion Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 10.65-10.85 EPS.

ALXN has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.68.

NASDAQ:ALXN traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,638,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,600. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.03 and a 200 day moving average of $108.64. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

