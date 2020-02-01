Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) shares fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $99.98 and last traded at $100.30, 3,942,171 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 111% from the average session volume of 1,867,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.94.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALXN. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a “positive” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.68.

The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,010,000 after purchasing an additional 17,659 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,225,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,125,230,000 after buying an additional 199,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

