Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.65-10.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.5-5.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.64 billion.Alexion Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY20 guidance to $10.65-$10.85 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.68.

ALXN traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,638,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,600. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $141.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.64.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

