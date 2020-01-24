Alexis Le-Quoc Sells 192,100 Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 192,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $7,874,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. Datadog has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.44.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $95.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at $1,356,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $3,391,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $11,685,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $1,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities began coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Datadog from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

