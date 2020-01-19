Algold Resources (CVE:ALG) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Shares of Algold Resources Ltd (CVE:ALG) traded up 12.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 26,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 52,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15.

About Algold Resources (CVE:ALG)

Algold Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops gold mining properties in Mauritania, West Africa. The Tijirit property covering an area of approximately 1,400 square kilometers located in the Tijirit area; the Kneivissat property covering an area of 830 square kilometers; and the Legouessi exploration license located to the north of Nouakchott.

