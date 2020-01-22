Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Trading Up 0.7%

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC)’s stock price was up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$12.77 and last traded at C$12.75, approximately 11,950 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 11,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.66.

The company has a market capitalization of $483.54 million and a P/E ratio of 10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.20.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$167.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$188.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Algoma Central Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Algoma Central (TSE:ALC)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. It operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. The company operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages seven double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

