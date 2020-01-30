Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Short Interest Down 10.0% in January

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 4,400,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 862,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,524,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,783,000 after acquiring an additional 618,463 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,624,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,878,000 after acquiring an additional 777,721 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,269,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,296,000 after acquiring an additional 368,719 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,528,000 after acquiring an additional 70,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,505,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after buying an additional 273,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AQN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.76.

Shares of AQN stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.38. 62,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,262. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?

