Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AQN. CIBC set a $14.30 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Howard Weil downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.76.

NYSE AQN opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.57.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,524,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,783,000 after acquiring an additional 618,463 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 99.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 187,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 32.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 440,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 61,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 306.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 41,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

