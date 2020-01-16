Alianza Minerals (CVE:ANZ) Shares Down 16.7%

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ) shares traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 206,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 146,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14.

In other Alianza Minerals news, Director Mark Thomas Brown sold 705,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$35,250.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 152,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,810 in the last 90 days.

Alianza Minerals Company Profile (CVE:ANZ)

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the properties located in Nevada, the United States; Yukon and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru.

