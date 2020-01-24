Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Now Covered by DZ Bank

Research analysts at DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. DZ Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.65% from the company’s previous close.

BABA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TH Capital lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.42.

Shares of BABA opened at $219.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.82 and its 200 day moving average is $185.05. The company has a market capitalization of $565.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

