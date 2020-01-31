Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $205.47

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $201.20, but opened at $205.47. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $210.23, with a volume of 16,117,889 shares trading hands.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.42.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $530.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 29.9% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 97,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

