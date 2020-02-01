Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Align Technology in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.28. William Blair also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from to in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.42.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $257.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $276.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $169.84 and a fifty-two week high of $334.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,760,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4,163.0% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 215,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,259,000 after buying an additional 210,858 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 106,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after buying an additional 69,200 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $14,519,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Yuval Shaked sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $130,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,870.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.61, for a total value of $1,932,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,839.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,208 shares of company stock worth $5,037,975. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds