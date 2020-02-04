Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Align Technology in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.61 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALGN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.42.

Align Technology stock opened at $253.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.34 and a 200-day moving average of $233.44. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $169.84 and a 1 year high of $334.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,075,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 928,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 321,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,128,000 after purchasing an additional 40,117 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 318,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,576,000 after purchasing an additional 21,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $49,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, Director Yuval Shaked sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $130,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,870.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 7,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,993,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,708 shares of company stock worth $3,105,900 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

