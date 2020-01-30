Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALGN. Wolfe Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.25.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $261.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.43 and a 200-day moving average of $234.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.05. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $169.84 and a 52 week high of $334.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Yuval Shaked sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $130,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,870.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.61, for a total transaction of $1,932,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,839.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,975 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in Align Technology by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 58,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Align Technology by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 928,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,011,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 9,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,041,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

