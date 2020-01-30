Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.19-1.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $615-630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $657.31 million.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $272.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Align Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $270.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $6.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.60. 1,389,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,738. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.05. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $169.84 and a 12-month high of $334.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total value of $766,947.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,182,593.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total value of $1,262,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,257 shares of company stock worth $6,300,629 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?