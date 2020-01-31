Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.19-$1.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $615-$630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $656.29 million.Align Technology also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.19-1.28 EPS.

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $5.79 on Friday, reaching $257.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,219. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $277.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.00. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $169.84 and a 52 week high of $334.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Align Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.42.

In other news, Director Yuval Shaked sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.61, for a total transaction of $214,888.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $11,013.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total transaction of $766,947.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,182,593.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,208 shares of company stock worth $5,037,975. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

