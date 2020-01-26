Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.22.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

ATD.B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of ATD.B stock traded down C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,673. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$58.76. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$34.84 and a 52-week high of C$44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion and a PE ratio of 24.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index