Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.07

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$45.07 and last traded at C$44.37, with a volume of 270747 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$44.58.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATD.B. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.22.

The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$57.57.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (TSE:ATD.B)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

