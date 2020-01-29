Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALIM shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). The business had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alimera Sciences news, Director John Snisarenko acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $521,000.00. Insiders have bought 114,000 shares of company stock valued at $595,270 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,128,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 130,414 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.59% of Alimera Sciences worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?