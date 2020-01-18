Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) Trading 1% Higher

Alio Gold Inc (TSE:ALO) traded up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.98, 29,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 72,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Alio Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$0.90 price target on shares of Alio Gold in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $85.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.93.

Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$35.66 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Alio Gold Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alio Gold (TSE:ALO)

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily mines for gold and silver. It holds 100% interests in San Francisco open pit gold mine that covers an area of approximately 53,380 hectares situated in the north central portion of the state of Sonora, Mexico; Florida Canyon open pit mine covering an area of approximately 11,886 hectares located in Nevada, the United States; and Ana Paula property situated in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.

