ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.25

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and traded as low as $1.19. ALJ Regional shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 170 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ALJ Regional from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ALJ Regional by 67.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALJ Regional by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ALJ Regional by 15.5% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 356,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 47,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

ALJ Regional Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

