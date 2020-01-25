Alkermes’ (ALKS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALKS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkermes from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Alkermes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.62. 1,928,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,324. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.76. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.17. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $255.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,920,443.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 20,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 205,122 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,210.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,795 shares of company stock worth $4,121,839. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alkermes by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,137,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,050,000 after buying an additional 1,052,841 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 2,128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 368,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after buying an additional 352,183 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alkermes by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,588,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,828,000 after buying an additional 239,819 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in Alkermes by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Alkermes by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after buying an additional 139,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

