Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $408.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will announce $408.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $394.40 million to $418.00 million. Alkermes posted sales of $315.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alkermes.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Alkermes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

In other Alkermes news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 816,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,920,443.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,210.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,795 shares of company stock worth $4,121,839. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Alkermes by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 119,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Alkermes by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 199,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 20,483 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Alkermes by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Alkermes by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 139,071 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,218. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

