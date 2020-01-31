Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 4,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 816,433 shares in the company, valued at $15,920,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 205,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,210.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,795 shares of company stock worth $4,121,839. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 119,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 199,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 20,483 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 139,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALKS. BidaskClub lowered Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Alkermes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, January 24th. Svb Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

