Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Short Interest Update

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the December 15th total of 4,750,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALKS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alkermes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Alkermes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of ALKS opened at $20.00 on Thursday. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $255.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 20,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,210.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,433 shares in the company, valued at $15,920,443.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,795 shares of company stock worth $4,121,839. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 276.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 18,112.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

