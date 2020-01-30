Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s share price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.82 and last traded at $73.60, approximately 558,883 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 356,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.89.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

ALLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.64 and a beta of -1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allakos Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Allakos in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Allakos in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Allakos in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?