Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Expected to Post Earnings of $8.86 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) will announce earnings of $8.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alleghany’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.25 to $9.47. Alleghany reported earnings per share of ($4.35) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 303.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Alleghany will report full year earnings of $38.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.95 to $39.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $45.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $45.25 to $46.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alleghany.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.53. Alleghany had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.61 EPS.

Y has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $665.00.

Y traded up $8.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $816.56. 52,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $794.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $761.47. Alleghany has a fifty-two week low of $600.23 and a fifty-two week high of $814.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the second quarter valued at about $58,571,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 692.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,150,000 after purchasing an additional 19,522 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 4.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,834,000 after purchasing an additional 19,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 24.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alleghany (Y)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com