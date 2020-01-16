Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $665.00.

Shares of Y stock opened at $800.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $794.20 and a 200-day moving average of $760.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alleghany has a 12-month low of $600.23 and a 12-month high of $814.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 0.59.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.53. Alleghany had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alleghany will post 39.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alleghany by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,326,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $903,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alleghany by 4.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,834,000 after purchasing an additional 19,488 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Alleghany by 7.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,674,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alleghany by 1.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alleghany in the second quarter valued at $58,571,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

