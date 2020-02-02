Allegheny Technologies (ATI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.45. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Allegheny Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATI opened at $17.25 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.27.

ATI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Longbow Research cut Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

See Also: Which market index is the best?