Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.41. Allegheny Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.75-0.90 EPS.

Shares of ATI stock traded up $2.69 on Tuesday, reaching $19.78. 4,362,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,818. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.24. Allegheny Technologies has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

ATI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

